You Can Now Buy An Advent Calendar Full Of Different Cans Of Hard Seltzer

If you're bummed about the summer of hard seltzer coming to an end, don't worry — a hard seltzer advent calendar is here to keep the party rolling into the holiday season.

The Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, which retails for $59 from Give Them Beer, includes 12 curated hard seltzers from a variety of US brands, according to the product description.

According to the Give Them Beer team, the following brands will be included in the package: Truly, White Claw, Cape & Line, Crook & Marker, Bon & Viv, Henry’s, Mighty Swell, Wild Basin, Golden Road, Smirnoff, Corona Refresca, and Rita’s Sangria Spritz. The specific flavors are still a secret, and they’ll also vary slightly depending on availability.

In addition to the 12 flavors, the calendar also includes a gift card with a personalized message, in case you want to give it to your resident hard seltzer fan as a present.

If you order a calendar, there is one caveat worth knowing about: Give Them Beer's website notes that "someone 21 or older will need to present a valid photo ID upon delivery of all Hard Seltzer Advent Calendars," so make sure you have your license or passport ready to go.

They’ll start shipping in mid-November.

If hard seltzer isn't your thing, Give Them Beer also sells wine and beer Advent calendars. The beer calendar goes for $89 and includes what the company says are some of the highest-rated craft brews of 2019. At $169, the wine Advent calendar gives you 12 half bottles of wine.