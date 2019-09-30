Video Of Dog Dressed As 'Chucky' For Halloween Goes Viral

The internet can't get enough of Romeo.

A clip of the adorable French bulldog dressed up as Chucky from the 'Child's Play' horror films has gone viral.

Vanessa Cheng posted the video to her Facebook page of 11-month-old Romeo getting ready for Halloween.

“I’m not a huge horror movie fan — but I just thought Romeo’s eyes matched the outfit,” Cheng told the New York Post.

Romeo pulls the sinister Chucky look off perfectly with a red wig, striped shirt and overalls. The foam knife covered in fake blood completes the outfit and looks even more menacing when Romeo walks in the outfit (watch the video...you'll see what we mean).

Commenters on Instagram seem to be totally smitten with the scary yet cute costume.

"I could watch this over and over. Thx for some pre-weekend humor!" said Instagram user @tes925.

User @sfx.kristina said, "This is the best video I’ve seen this week ------."

Some even got in on the fun by sharing their own dog’s horror-themed outfits – Like Pennywise from “It,” and most “Child’s Play” costumes.

*Ahem* pic.twitter.com/vGwVV0o2nR — What do you care what my name is? (@JobHarrison) September 19, 2019

Luckily this video version of Chucky seems to have a happier ending than its predecessors.