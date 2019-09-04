Horse Joins Owner On Flight From Chicago [VIDEO]
Hay there, seat mate!
Passengers on a recent American Airlines flight had an unexpected neigh-bor on board.
The service animal, called Flirty, was seen boarding the flight from Chicago to Omaha, Nebraska with its owner last week.
And it wasn’t long before passengers began sharing videos of tiny Flirty casually pottering through the airport on a lead.
Question...How obsessed am I with this? Answer...infinitely ------ #miniaturehorse FYI!!! Flirty is a service animal. NOT an emotional support animal although she sure would give me emotional support ❤️ They promptly boarded @envoyaircareers to Omaha -- Check out my story to see a pic of the Envoy crew working this flight. Also check out flirty’s Instagram account at @flirty.the.mini.service.horse ❤️❤️❤️❤️
“There was a small horse in line at the airport today and I’m curious about it,” Twitter user Amberley Babbage said alongside a picture of Flirty with Hensley at the AA check-in desk.
There was a small horse in line at the airport today and I’m so curious about it. #ORD pic.twitter.com/bwX1HEeYcH— Amberley Babbage (@AmberleyBabbage) August 30, 2019
Hensley later posted on Instagram pictures of Flirty on the flight, including one with a group of smiling flight crew members.
“They were fantastic and kind and very excited to see Flirty on their flight! Even the pilots had to come out to say hi,” read the caption.
Here’s a great picture from @aastews of the flight crew from American Airlines! They were fantastic and kind and very excited to see Flirty on their flight! Even the pilots had to come out to say hi.
Twitter user Evan Nowak posted a video of the horse standing calmly in front of Hensley’s feet near the front of the plane, where she was seated behind the bulkhead so there was more foot room for Flirty to stand.
“At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses...” @AmericanAir @LilNasX @barstoolsports @BarstoolILLSt @realslimshanny @UNITEDA1RLINES @billyraycyrus @SouthwestAir @TSA @Kat103Omaha pic.twitter.com/qVRLCH4IFc— Evan Nowak (@ecnowak) August 30, 2019
“At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses…” Nowak jokingly captioned his video, which he put to the tune of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”
Flirty’s owner said on the animal’s Instagram page – which boasts thousands of followers – that she couldn’t have a service dog as she’s allergic and had spent years training horses.
Here’s a pic that was taken by another passenger that shows Flirty fit on the second flight. You can see that she just comes to the edge of my seat! If she were any bigger and we would need 3 seats to accommodate her!
One thing that Hensley has tried to make clear in her responses is that the U.S. Department of Transportation mandates that miniature horses are allowed to accompany those with disabilities in the cabin of an airplane. American Airlines states that they accept service dogs, cats and miniature horses on board.
Miniature horses are the only alternative to dogs that are allowed as service animals by the ADA. pic.twitter.com/jGgzEf0bAo— Flirty The Mini Service Horse (@FlirtyTheSH) April 10, 2019
Hensley also tried to clear up any confusion between a service animal and an emotional support animal, as service animals have undergone strict training to provide specific, protective services to those with disabilities.