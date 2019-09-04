Horse Joins Owner On Flight From Chicago [VIDEO]

Passengers on a recent American Airlines flight had an unexpected neigh-bor on board.

The service animal, called Flirty, was seen boarding the flight from Chicago to Omaha, Nebraska with its owner last week.

And it wasn’t long before passengers began sharing videos of tiny Flirty casually pottering through the airport on a lead.

“There was a small horse in line at the airport today and I’m curious about it,” Twitter user Amberley Babbage said alongside a picture of Flirty with Hensley at the AA check-in desk.

There was a small horse in line at the airport today and I’m so curious about it. #ORD pic.twitter.com/bwX1HEeYcH — Amberley Babbage (@AmberleyBabbage) August 30, 2019

Hensley later posted on Instagram pictures of Flirty on the flight, including one with a group of smiling flight crew members.

“They were fantastic and kind and very excited to see Flirty on their flight! Even the pilots had to come out to say hi,” read the caption.

Twitter user Evan Nowak posted a video of the horse standing calmly in front of Hensley’s feet near the front of the plane, where she was seated behind the bulkhead so there was more foot room for Flirty to stand.

“At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses…” Nowak jokingly captioned his video, which he put to the tune of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

Flirty’s owner said on the animal’s Instagram page – which boasts thousands of followers – that she couldn’t have a service dog as she’s allergic and had spent years training horses.

One thing that Hensley has tried to make clear in her responses is that the U.S. Department of Transportation mandates that miniature horses are allowed to accompany those with disabilities in the cabin of an airplane. American Airlines states that they accept service dogs, cats and miniature horses on board.

Miniature horses are the only alternative to dogs that are allowed as service animals by the ADA. pic.twitter.com/jGgzEf0bAo — Flirty The Mini Service Horse (@FlirtyTheSH) April 10, 2019

Hensley also tried to clear up any confusion between a service animal and an emotional support animal, as service animals have undergone strict training to provide specific, protective services to those with disabilities.