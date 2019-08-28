Brittany And Jason Aldean Want Your Help Naming Their New Puppy [PHOTO]
Well, Brittany and Jason Aldean are adding to their family again. This time with a four-legged friend.
Brittany Aldean announced via Instagram, they adopted a puppy from a rescue in St. Louis. According to the post, the dog was rescued along with his brothers and sisters from a drainpipe on a hot day.
They have yet to give him a name though. In fact, they’re asking YOU for suggestions.
Y’all...we have a new baby boy-- We rescued him from @strayrescuestl ---- His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis-- There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted - check out there page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! -- (We don’t have a name yet... so feel free to give us ideas----)
The new dog will be a perfect companion for the kids in the house; we're betting son Memphis, who turns 2 in December, will particularly become this puppy's best buddy!