Brittany And Jason Aldean Want Your Help Naming Their New Puppy [PHOTO]

Well, Brittany and Jason Aldean are adding to their family again. This time with a four-legged friend.

Brittany Aldean announced via Instagram, they adopted a puppy from a rescue in St. Louis. According to the post, the dog was rescued along with his brothers and sisters from a drainpipe on a hot day.

They have yet to give him a name though. In fact, they’re asking YOU for suggestions.

The new dog will be a perfect companion for the kids in the house; we're betting son Memphis, who turns 2 in December, will particularly become this puppy's best buddy!