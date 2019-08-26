Jet's Pizza To Offer Major Discount In Celebration Of 41st Anniversary

(WYCD) -- Make Monday a pizza night with this sweet deal from Jet’s as the chain celebrates its 41st anniversary on Aug. 26.

Save 41 percent on all menu-priced pizzas for pickup ordered online at JetsPizza.com using code JETS41.

“We love to have some fun and shake things up a bit every year on our anniversary. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show some love back to our customers who have helped make Jet’s Pizza what it is today,” said John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc.

Celebrate 41 years of Detroit-Style pizza with 8 slices of cheesy-to-the-edge crust. pic.twitter.com/m1oBrbKM24 — Jet's Pizza (@JetsPizza) August 1, 2019

Back in 1978 on August 26, brothers Eugene and John Jetts opened the first Jet's Pizza store in Sterling Heights, Michigan originally known as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria.

The pizza shop has now grown to more than 350 stores throughout 20 states and was ranked in 13th place in Pizza Today's 2018 top 100 pizza companies list, by gross sales.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com.