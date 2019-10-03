Jon Pardi Gets Engaged During Nashville Show

Jon Pardi is getting married!

The "Heartache Medication" singer proposed to his girlfriend, Summer Duncan, during his headlining sold out set at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium.

It all happened toward the end of Pardi's set when he brought Duncan out on stage and then popped the big question. Duncan of course said "Yes" and earned an ovation from the crowd in Music City!

A video of the moment, shared by a fan in the crowd, was shared to social media and can be seen below.

Pardi's friend Dierks Bentley was also on hand for the special moment.

"My man! @jonpardipics crushing the @theryman stage and crushing life... so proud of you pal. Killer show with my all time fav encore. Congrats to you and @summerfawn_duncan," Bentley posted on Instagram.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Pardi told his audience that the Ryman was one of the first places that he and Duncan ever went on a date. The 34-year-old country singer and Duncan have been dating for about two years.

So does every show at the Ryman end with the headliner proposing? Congrats @JonPardi!! -- pic.twitter.com/0UIKNIXtSd — Marybeth (@MBSnodgrass) October 3, 2019

Pardi just released his third solo album, Heartache Medication, on Sept. 27, and told Taste of Country in a recent interview that Duncan was instrumental in convincing him to cut one of the album's focus tracks, a song titled "Old Hat." He gushed about Duncan's impact on his life in speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, saying, "Life with Summer is awesome… When it comes to singing about losing her, it’s a big no for me. I definitely want to make her happy."

"I’ve had my fair share of crazy girlfriends," he added. "So it’s nice to be in a totally sustainable relationship... I mean, I still do dumb [things>, I’m a guy, but for the most part, I’ve got to pat myself on the back. I’ve been a good boyfriend and it’s nice to really work to make somebody feel loved and feel happy... she’s worth it."

Congrats to the happy couple!