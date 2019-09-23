Keith Urban, Maren Moris And More Set To Perform At ‘Stars and Strings’ Show In Detroit

99.5 WYCD is pleased to announce the biggest country show of the year is coming to Detroit's historic Fox Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

"Stars and Strings," presented by RAM Trucks Built To Serve, features Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum, Brett Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and Ryan Hurd.

Portions of the show’s proceeds benefit “Folds of Honor,” which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

A special presale for WYCD Country Club members will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 via StarsandStrings.com. Sign up for the Country Club here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Learn more at StarsandStrings.com.

Buy your tickets via Ticketmaster.