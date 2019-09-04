Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Single, 'Homecoming Queen?' Out On Friday

After a series of cryptic social media posts, Kelsea Ballerini has finally announced that her new single, "Homecoming Queen?," from her upcoming third studio album, will be released on Friday, Sept. 6.

the new single is called homecoming queen? and is coming out 9/6. THERE I SAID IT. ------#homecomingqueen — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 3, 2019

Earlier in the week, Ballerini posted three short videos, captioning each with just a question mark. The last one showed the singer walking into a room that said, "Ballerini Dressing Room," with "Miss Me More" written at the top and bottom of the page.

? A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Sep 3, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Following the big reveal, Ballerini had a question & answer session on Twitter, revealing even more detail about the upcoming single. "Homecoming Queen?" is "definitely the most emotional single I've released," she shares. "It's a metaphor for somebody that seemingly has it all together and polished from the outside looking in."

"Homecoming Queen?" is the first glimpse at Ballerini's forthcoming album expected to drop in 2020.