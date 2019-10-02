Get Your Kenny Chesney Tickets Early Through The WYCD Presale!

Tickets to Kenny Chesney's concert at Ford Field in Detroit on August 15, 2020 officially go on-sale this Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office on Thursday, Oct. 3, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Presale information:

Thursday, Oct. 3, starting at 10 a.m.

Link: click here for tickets

Password: WYCD

Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead will serve as special guests!