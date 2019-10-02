Get Your Kenny Chesney Tickets Early Through The WYCD Presale!
October 2, 2019
Tickets to Kenny Chesney's concert at Ford Field in Detroit on August 15, 2020 officially go on-sale this Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
However, you can beat the box office on Thursday, Oct. 3, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!
Presale information:
- Thursday, Oct. 3, starting at 10 a.m.
- Link: click here for tickets
- Password: WYCD
Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead will serve as special guests!