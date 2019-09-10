KFC Is Now Selling 'Secret Recipe' Fries - And They Taste Just Like Its Chicken

We want to hit "pause" on all of the rampant chicken sandwich drama that Popeyes brought down on the internet this month, and introduce you to what might be your next fast food obsession.

KFC is reportedly testing "Secret Recipe" Fries, according to a post on popular food website The Impulsive Buy.

The french fries are not yet available in all the states, but they've been spotted by KFC fans in both California and Indiana.

It's being reported that the "secret recipe" name refers to KFC's secret blend of spices and herbs for its fried chicken. KFC is famously only following 11 people on Twitter, of which all of them are some variety of spice or herb.

So far, the internet is very, very excited.

Fries kfc > fries mcd. Don’t fight me pic.twitter.com/Pc3b6S0rRw — حانيس هاشمي---- (@shimmieee) August 28, 2019