KFC's First-Ever Beyond Chicken Sold Out Completely In Five Hours

What sandwich war? Kentucky Fried Chicken's limited run of plant-based "chicken" was so popular that it sold out in a single day.

“It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious,” read a tweet from KFC on Monday announcing the sale of Beyond Fried Chicken, created with the help of the company Beyond Meat, at a single location in Atlanta.

In about five hours on Tuesday, a spokesperson said, the restaurant sold as many plant-based boneless wings and nuggets as it would sell of its popular popcorn chicken in an entire week.

One Twitter user posted a photo of cars queuing around the Smyrna, GA, restaurant before it had even opened.

Not even open yet and the cars waiting for #vegan chicken from @kfc is double looped around building! pic.twitter.com/SuiavwxLkS — peacebee Ⓥ ------ (@kindlee55) August 27, 2019

The meatless alternative was tossed in one of three sauces: Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ. According to Buzzfeed, vegans and vegetarians should still know that these items will be fried in the same fryer used to cook chicken.

Is a national rollout imminent? Not quite. The company now plans to evaluate the results of Tuesday’s test, and customer feedback, to determine what comes next, the spokesperson said.