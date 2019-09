Little Big Town is bringing their upcoming Nightfall tour to Detroit!

The country group will be performing with special guest Caitlyn Smith at the Fox Theatre on March 12, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

A radio presale will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Use password: Stardust.

Additional details will be added as they become available.