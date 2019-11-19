Make A Difference During Our 2019 St. Jude Radiothon!

99.5 WYCD listeners opened their hearts to the children of St. Jude to the tune of over $500,000 last year.

We are hoping to exceed that total this year.

Join us from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec.5-6 for our St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon Live from Art Van Furniture in Canton at 41661 Ford Road.

You've seen artists like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, and so many more wearing This Shirt. When you become a St. Jude Partner In Hope, you'll receive a free Cancer Warrior "This Shirt Saves Lives" T-Shirt in honor of Linda Lee and our mission for the children.

Two easy ways to become a 99.5 WYCD Partner in Hope:

Call: 1-800‐374‐4995

Donate online