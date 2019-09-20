Michael Ray To Headline WYCD's Christmas Show At The Fillmore

It’s officially pumpkin spice season but 99.5 WYCD is looking further ahead to a Motor City winter wonderland and pleased to announce Michael Ray will be performing at our Christmas show this December.

As part of "CMT on Tour," Ray with special guests Jimmie Allen ("Best Shot") and sister duo Walker County will be performing at The Fillmore on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

A special presale will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Ray recently wrapped filming the music video for “Her World or Mine,” the latest single from his current album, Amos. It’s the third single from that album and follows his third No. 1, “One That Got Away.”