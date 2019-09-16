Guess The 'Mystery Oero' Flavor And You Could Win $50,000

Love a good mystery? Well, Oreo is bringing back its 'Mystery Oreo' competition and anyone who can correctly identify the limited edition mystery flavor could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

You'll be able to start solving the mystery September 15, according to Oreo.

The company says the flavor could be one new flavor or a combination of two flavors. They also say that each package of cookies will contain one of three clues.

Cookie sleuths can taste test the cookie and submit their guesses on MysteryOREO.com until November 10. And to sweeten the deal, so to speak, you’ll be able to submit upwards of 25 guesses every single day.

There are also three ways participants can earn bonus sweepstakes entries — completing a Facebook referral, sharing on Twitter and a mail in. Click here for more on bonus entries and the official rules of the competition.

The last mystery flavor turned out to be Fruity Pebbles, so we're thinking it's got to be another cereal or snack food-inspired treat!