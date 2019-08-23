Golf Course Congratulates God For Hole-In-One After Lighting Strike

The odds of an average golfer making a hole in one is a staggering 12,500 to one, which is why it's such a big deal when someone accomplishes the feat. So when a shot landed in its target on Wednesday, the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock, North Carolina was quick to congratulate the golfer who defied the lop-sided odds: God.

A bolt of lightning landed squarely in the course's seventh hole, blasting the flag several feet away and leaving radiating burn marks on the greens surrounding the cup. Alongside a photo of the charred area on Facebook, Eagle Creek officials wrote, "We at Eagle Creek Golf Club would like to congratulate GOD on his almighty hole in one on hole number seven. Not sure what tees he played or what the distance was or what club he used, but what a great shot."