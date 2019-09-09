Mmm, Pizza Candy Canes Are Here For The Holidays

Move over peppermint—pizza candy canes are here for the holidays!

From the twisted minds at Archie McPhee’s, the people who brought the world macaroni and cheese candy canes last year, comes a new, somehow even more unnatural offering: pizza candy canes.

According to Archie McPhee’s own product description, these candy canes are “like a little slice of Italian-spiced heaven, allegedly cooked in a candy-fired oven by Sicilian elves,” a fact immediately contradicted by a bullet point stating that they’re “not baked in a wood fire oven.”

Available in a set of six for just $6, this red- and yellow-striped confection is perfect for the pizza freak, or prank victim on your holiday shopping list this year.

If for some reason this startling savory candy cane isn’t crazy enough for you, there seem to be other odd Archie McPhee’s flavors in the mix this holiday season as well.

Among them are kale candy canes, featuring “the bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable,” and “hamdy canes,” an idea so horrifying that it should’ve been killed the moment its name was first uttered.