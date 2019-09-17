Pizza Hut Launches Cheez-It Stuffed Pizza

Pizza Hut finally found a new place to hide cheese… inside of a giant Cheez-It.

The pizza chain announced Tuesday its latest creation: pizza pocket squares encased in Cheez-It-flavored crust, which take the shape of the iconic cheesy snack.

The limited-time menu item includes four large squares with a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese. A marinara dipping sauce comes on the side.

She's here and she's beautiful ---- -- pic.twitter.com/f2yo0gV0It — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) September 17, 2019

The concept was apparently born when Pizza Hut realized that Cheez-Its were popular among the chain’s largest fan base: college students. According to a press release, customers crave “these kinds of mashups between beloved food brands.”

“We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can’t think of a better partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life,” said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer of Pizza Hut. “Not to mention, as fellow NCAA partners, this collaboration is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America’s go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack.”

The squares will join the Pizza Hut value menu on Sept. 24. They’ll sell for $6 per order if a customer purchases at least two items from that menu.