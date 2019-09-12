'BYOB' To Popeyes So You Can Make Your Own Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes knows you’re still sad about the spicy chicken sandwich being off the menu but the fast food chain has a quick fix to ease those cravings.

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

Introducing BYOB: Bring Your Own Bun.

Popeyes is allowing guests to bring in their own buns, order a three-piece tenders meal and you can make your own chicken sandwich right on the spot.

Popeyes claims to have “the best fried chicken in the game” and hopes this substitute will help customers during this devastating time.

Video of Popeyes BYOB Box

Popeyes launched its chicken sandwich in August.

The sandwich inspired massive debate and convinced customers to swarm to their nearest Popeyes locations. In two weeks, the chain had sold out of the supply that was intended to last two months.

Along with news of the cheeky stunt, Popeyes has promised a return of their popular chicken sandwich, though the chain has yet to reveal when