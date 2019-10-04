Reds Wings Plan Big Things For Sunday's Home Opener

Detroit Red Wings hockey is back!

The home opener at Little Caesars Arena is set for Sunday, October 6 at 7 p.m. vs the Dallas Stars.

Before the game, the Red Wings will host the "Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk" and a pregame party on the exterior of Little Caesars Arena in the Chevrolet Plaza.

Activities available for fans will be everything from photo opportunities with replicas of the Red Wings' 11 Stanley Cup trophies, to the Hockeytown Experience, to live performances by the Dan Rafferty Band and food and beverage specials. The event is free, open to the public and family friendly.

The plaza will open to ticketed or non-ticketed fans at 2:30 p.m., with current and former Detroit Red Wings players expected to walk the Red Carpet between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Fans will have the exciting opportunity to greet and personally interact with those players and celebrate the start of the 2019-20 season.

Doors open for ticketed guests at 5 p.m.

A special Opening Show will begin in the bowl at 6:50 p.m., so fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45. All 23 Red Wings players will be introduced to the crowd, complete with an immersive lighting display on the ice.

For the first time at Little Caesars Arena, thunder sticks will make their debut, with all attending fans receiving a pair. Fans are encouraged to clap their thunder sticks before the official puck drop, and throughout the game to provide the best Opening Night home-ice advantage in the NHL.

Speaking of Hockeytown, the Red Wings are encouraging fans to use the hashtag #MyHockeytown when posting on social media this season. Every fan has a unique story, and can use #MyHockeytown to show what Hockeytown means to you.