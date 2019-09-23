Sam Hunt Debuts New Song At Recent Concert

It’s been five years since Sam Hunt released his debut album, Montevallo. So it’s no surprise that fans are chomping at the bit to get some new music.

Sam said earlier this year that he was going to get into the studio in July or August. And it looks like he kept his word.

He teased a new single over the weekend at a Bud Light House Party Show in Canada!

The song is called 'Sinning With You' and will hopefully be released later this month, according to The Boot. And an album “coming out the first of the year.”

You can watch Sam’s entire Bud Light Dive Bar show on YouTube. You’ll find “Sinnin’ with You” 53 minutes into the show.