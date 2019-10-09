Whoa, New Sam Hunt Music Is Coming This Week [LISTEN]

The wait for new Sam Hunt music is finally over.

The country-pop singer is teasing the impeding release of a new single titled "Kinfolks," and he's letting fans hear part of it a day before it's set for release on Thursday (Oct. 10).

Hunt turned to Instagram on Wednesday morning (Oct. 9) to post a short clip of the upbeat song.

“Kinfolks” has Hunt pick up where he left off singing about introducing his kinfolk, those friends who have been with you in life from the early days, to his lady.

“I want to introduce you to my kinfolks / To my old friends / To the house in the pines where the road ends / Take you to my hometown / Where I grew up / Where I thought I knew it all before I knew what love was / Gave up on it but honey, you got my hopes up / And I’m thinking that I want to introduce you to my kinfolks,” Sam sings in the chorus.

“When I think of ‘kinfolks,’ when I think of that phrase, I think of my family, but also I think of my people back home – beyond family," Hunt says in a statement. "It’s my buddies who’ve been a part of my story from the beginning. I’ve made a lot of new friends and met a lot of new people who are important to me since I’ve moved away, but that core group is still my core group. It’s like that old saying, ‘you can’t make old friends.’”

The release of "Kinfolks" will mark Hunt's first new music since he dropped "Downtown's Dead" in 2018. That was preceded by a massive hit single in "Body Like a Back Road" in 2017, but it's been five years since Hunt shot to fame with the release of his debut album, Montevallo.