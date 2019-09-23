There Is Now A Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume

No one was asking -- as far as we know -- but still Halloween delivered a new trend that managed to surprise the masses.

Sexy Mr. Rogers, there's now a costume for that. Sexy Bob Ross, too.

For $59, the nicest neighbor" costume includes a red top with a V-neckline, long fitted sleeves, a white detachable collar with a black neck tie, and matching high waisted gray hot pants. A separate $12.99 kit includes hand puppets and a gray wig.

oh dear god no pic.twitter.com/Ztx5X8ZIgX — Beth of the Elder Kin (@BethElderkin) September 18, 2019

Some called these costumes a fetish brought to life. Is there a Mr. Rogers fetish? If so, you might want to keep it to yourself.

To be fair, the fact there IS such a thing as a 'Sexy Mr Rogers' costume is pretty terrifying... — Emma -- (@Emrobros) September 19, 2019

There's also a sexy Bob Ross. He doesn't have tiny little trees, though, just a squirrel perched on his shoulder underneath a wild mass of hair. The "happy tree" costume is a whopping $69.99 and includes a stretch shirt romper with a scoop neck, paint stains, button detail, and a snap crotch opening, stretch denim booty shorts with an adjustable belt, a plush squirrel, a paint pallet clutch, and an afro wig. Paint brush not included.

Another option for ya... Sexy Bob Ross! pic.twitter.com/mIaztbX2Nk — Heather Maury (@hsmaury) September 19, 2019

Mashable asked their audience "please do not do this," while others invited the model in the pics to be their neighbor.

Others declared that the costumes meant that "Halloween is already cancelled."