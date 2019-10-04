Southeast Michigan To Experience Peak Fall Color Next Week

Northern Michigan may be known for beautiful fall color tours, but there are also plenty of roads here in southeast Michigan where drivers can enjoy the change of the season.

The County Road Association of Michigan is highlighting some of most beautiful drives in metro Detroit. Peak viewing conditions for southeast Michigan are expected from October 7 to 14.

Macomb County

• Wales, McKail and Fisher roads in Bruce Township

• M-53 between 23 and 26 Mile roads

• 24 Mile Road between Van Dyke Freeway and Shelby Road

• M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road

• Tillson Street, Romeo

• Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road

Oakland County

• Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road

• Franklin Road

• Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion

Washtenaw County

• Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23

• North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52