Michigan's Favorite Halloween Candy Is No Longer Candy Corn

September 30, 2019
Michigan has a new favorite Halloween candy.

For the last few years, candy corn has been the most popular candy in Michigan, according to CandyStore.com

This year, Starburst took the No. 1 spot, with 115,879 pounds of the fruity squares being bought here. Candy corn is still the second most popular, followed by Skittles. 

How do Michigan's tastes stack up nationwide? Here are the top 10 for the entire country: 

  1. Skittles 
  2. Reese's Cups
  3. M&Ms
  4. Snickers
  5. Starburst
  6. Candy Corn
  7. Hot Tamales
  8. Tootsie Pops
  9. Sour Patch Kids
  10. Hershey's

Check out the map here to find what candy is the most popular in all of the states.

 

