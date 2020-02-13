Recap: Ten Man Jam A Thrill For Country Fans That Money Can't Buy

An unforgettable night at the Fillmore Detroit.

February 13, 2020
Ten Man Jam 2020
Concerts

The Ten Man Jam stage welcomed artists to play acoustic sets Wednesday night at the Fillmore for the one-night only show and the crowd was treated to an unforgettable night.

Just 90 minutes until doors! Are YOU ready? #wycd #TenManJam Presented By The Metro Detroit Ram Truck Dealers

A post shared by 995wycd (@995wycd) on

Presented By The Metro Detroit Ram Truck Dealers, Ten Man Jam is a two set show with five artists each. The first set included Midland, Jameson Rodgers, Gabby Barrett, Dylan Scott and Jordan Davis. 

The second set included Uncle Kracker, Ingrid Andress, Hardy, Carly Pearce and Billy Currington.

All of the artists stopped by MusicTown to talk to our hosts about their latest records and what's happening in their lives. Uncle Kracker reveals how he got his dental work bling.

Rob and Holly learned what's growing on at Billy Currington's farm and what part of Hawaii is his favorite. 

Concertgoers got a chance to look like a star in the Fillmore lobby with a high-tech motion camera setup thanks to The Big Freeze and Ram Trucks. 

H O W

A post shared by The Big Freeze (@bigfreezeww) on

Got to see some amazing artists tonight including my favourite @ingridandress #tenmanjam #995wycd #fillmoredetroit

A post shared by Cassie Major (@crashkd6) on

Thank you to all of our fans who got tickets and made this year's Ten Man Jam special! 

WYCD’s Ten Man Jam proud to support Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste and the Ronald McDonald House!

Ten Man Jam

