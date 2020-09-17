Tito's Drink Of The Week - All American Lemonade

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the All American Lemonade. A refreshing cocktail classic that’s easy to make and easy to sip. Mix with fresh squeezed lemonade and garnish with mint if you're feelin’ fancy, or keep it simple with your favorite store-bought brand.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

4 oz lemonade

1 lemon slice

Directions:

Just add Tito's Handmade Vodka and lemonade to a Tito's Mason Jar Mug with ice.

Stir and garnish with a lemon slice or mint sprig.