Tito's Drink of the Week - Bloody Mary
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Bloody Mary. A classic brunch cocktail, our DIY variation packs some heat. If your guests start sweating, definitely do not apologize.
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
4 oz your favorite bloody mary mix or make your own (below)
DIY BLOODY MARY MIX
4 oz tomato juice
1 dash Worcestershire sauce
1 dash hot sauce
horseradish (to taste)
squeeze fresh lime juice
fresh cracked black pepper
DIRECTIONS
Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, bloody mary mix, and ice to a glass.
Stir and add your garnishes.
Pro-Tip: Go wild with your garnishes. Try celery stalks, olives, dill pickles, pickled green beans, lemon, parsley, bacon, cheese cubes, boiled shrimp, etc.