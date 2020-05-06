Tito's Drink of the Week - Bloody Mary

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Bloody Mary. A classic brunch cocktail, our DIY variation packs some heat. If your guests start sweating, definitely do not apologize.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

4 oz your favorite bloody mary mix or make your own (below)

DIY BLOODY MARY MIX

4 oz tomato juice

1 dash Worcestershire sauce

1 dash hot sauce

horseradish (to taste)

squeeze fresh lime juice

fresh cracked black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Just add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, bloody mary mix, and ice to a glass.

Stir and add your garnishes.

Pro-Tip: Go wild with your garnishes. Try celery stalks, olives, dill pickles, pickled green beans, lemon, parsley, bacon, cheese cubes, boiled shrimp, etc.