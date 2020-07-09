Tito's Drink Of The Week - Greyhound

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

A tart start with a smooth finish, this refreshing cocktail will get your tail wagging any time of day.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

4 oz fresh grapefruit juice

1 rosemary sprig, garnish

Directions: