Tito's Drink Of The Week - Greyhound
July 9, 2020
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
A tart start with a smooth finish, this refreshing cocktail will get your tail wagging any time of day.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka BUY IT
- 4 oz fresh grapefruit juice
- 1 rosemary sprig, garnish
Directions:
- Just add Tito's Handmade Vodka and fresh grapefruit to a rocks glass with ice.
- Stir and garnish with a rosemary sprig.
- Pro-Tip: Turn your Tito's Greyhound into a Salty Dog and use a glass with a salted rim.