Tito's Drink Of The Week - Greyhound

July 9, 2020
Tito's Greyhound
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

A tart start with a smooth finish, this refreshing cocktail will get your tail wagging any time of day.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka BUY IT
  • 4 oz fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1 rosemary sprig, garnish

Directions:

  • Just add Tito's Handmade Vodka and fresh grapefruit to a rocks glass with ice.
  • Stir and garnish with a rosemary sprig.
  • Pro-Tip: Turn your Tito's Greyhound into a Salty Dog and use a glass with a salted rim.

