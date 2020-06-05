Tito's Drink of the Week - Hibiscus Cherry Frozen Lemonade

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Hibiscus Cherry Frozen Lemonade. Tart yet sweet, the Hibiscus Cherry Frozen Lemonade will cool you down on a hot summer day. Don't drink it too fast, you might get a brain freeze.

Here's what you'll need:

1 750ml Tito's Handmade Vodka

1 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup dried hibiscus leaves

Directions