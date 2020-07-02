Tito's Drink Of The Week - Red, White & Boozy
July 2, 2020
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
America’s Original Craft Vodka, a splash of color, fresh blueberries, all topped with bubbles. No matter how you’re celebrating the season, raise a Tito’s Red, White & Boozy for a summer well spent.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 3 oz sparkling water
- 2 oz cranberry juice
- 5 blueberries, garnish
Directions:
- Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka and cranberry juice to a glass with ice.
- Slowly pour sparkling water for a layering effect.
- Drop in a few blueberries and enjoy.