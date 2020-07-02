Tito's Drink Of The Week - Red, White & Boozy

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

America’s Original Craft Vodka, a splash of color, fresh blueberries, all topped with bubbles. No matter how you’re celebrating the season, raise a Tito’s Red, White & Boozy for a summer well spent.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

3 oz sparkling water

2 oz cranberry juice

5 blueberries, garnish

Directions: