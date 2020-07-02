Tito's Drink Of The Week - Red, White & Boozy

July 2, 2020
Tito's Red, White & Boozy
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

America’s Original Craft Vodka, a splash of color, fresh blueberries, all topped with bubbles. No matter how you’re celebrating the season, raise a Tito’s Red, White & Boozy for a summer well spent.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 3 oz sparkling water
  • 2 oz cranberry juice
  • 5 blueberries, garnish

Directions:

  • Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka and cranberry juice to a glass with ice.
  • Slowly pour sparkling water for a layering effect.
  • Drop in a few blueberries and enjoy.
