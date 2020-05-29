Tito's Drink Of The Week - Strawberry Mule

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Strawberry Mule.

Sugar and spice and everything nice? Looks like this mule delivers, and then some. With the flavor from sweet strawberries and a hint of spice from your favorite ginger beer, this Mule has flavors galore (and tastes best when sipped from a Tito's Copper Mug).

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

3 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

2-3 muddled strawberries

Directions