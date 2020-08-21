Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s American Mule
August 21, 2020
This week's special drink is the Tito's American Mule. Spicy ginger and fresh lime give this effervescent cocktail a kick you can enjoy anytime. Doesn’t hurt that this one’s traditionally served in a copper mug, which just so happens to pair well with our bottle.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 3 oz ginger beer
- 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Garnish
- 1 lime slice
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a Tito's Copper Mug with ice.
- Stir and garnish with a lime slice.