Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s Sweet Green Tea

August 28, 2020
Drink Of The Week

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is Tito’s Sweet Green Tea. 

Green tea: Full of antioxidants, improves brain function, subtle and refreshing taste.

Tito's Sweet Green Tea: All of that, but with Tito's.

Add a squeeze of lemon and a dash of honey and you'll be sipping on something good…and maybe even good for you...okay, we're not doctors, but you get the point.

Crafted by: Russell Davis

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 3-4 oz green tea, chilled
  • 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz honey simple syrup (recipe below)

Honey Simple Syrup:

  • 1 part honey
  • 1 part water

Directions:

  • Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, and honey syrup to a shaker with ice.
  • Shake and double strain into a glass or Tito's Mason Jar Mug over fresh ice.
  • Top with green tea.
  • Garnish with a lemon slice and mint sprig

Honey Simple Syrup
Combine 1 part honey into one part water. Stir until dissolved.

Drink of the Week
Tito's Drink of the Week
Tito’s Sweet Green Tea

