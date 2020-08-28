Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s Sweet Green Tea

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is Tito’s Sweet Green Tea.

Green tea: Full of antioxidants, improves brain function, subtle and refreshing taste.

Tito's Sweet Green Tea: All of that, but with Tito's.

Add a squeeze of lemon and a dash of honey and you'll be sipping on something good…and maybe even good for you...okay, we're not doctors, but you get the point.

Crafted by: Russell Davis

Ingredients:

2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

3-4 oz green tea, chilled

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz honey simple syrup (recipe below)

Honey Simple Syrup:

1 part honey

1 part water

Directions:

Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, and honey syrup to a shaker with ice.

Shake and double strain into a glass or Tito's Mason Jar Mug over fresh ice.

Top with green tea.

Garnish with a lemon slice and mint sprig

Honey Simple Syrup

Combine 1 part honey into one part water. Stir until dissolved.