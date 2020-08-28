Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito’s Sweet Green Tea
August 28, 2020
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is Tito’s Sweet Green Tea.
Green tea: Full of antioxidants, improves brain function, subtle and refreshing taste.
Tito's Sweet Green Tea: All of that, but with Tito's.
Add a squeeze of lemon and a dash of honey and you'll be sipping on something good…and maybe even good for you...okay, we're not doctors, but you get the point.
Crafted by: Russell Davis
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 3-4 oz green tea, chilled
- 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 oz honey simple syrup (recipe below)
Honey Simple Syrup:
- 1 part honey
- 1 part water
Directions:
- Add Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, and honey syrup to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and double strain into a glass or Tito's Mason Jar Mug over fresh ice.
- Top with green tea.
- Garnish with a lemon slice and mint sprig
Honey Simple Syrup
Combine 1 part honey into one part water. Stir until dissolved.