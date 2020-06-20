Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Cucumber Collins

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's Cucumber Collins.

Looking for a spa experience without spa prices? Infuse your Tito's with cucumber, add a splash of sweetness and a squeeze of lemon and you'll be blissfully relaxed, even if you're just on the couch. If you throw a few cucumbers on your eyes, can you even tell the difference?

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz cucumber-infused Tito's Handmade Vodka

4 oz sparkling water

1/2 oz simple syrup

1/4 oz lemon juice

mint, garnish

Directions: