Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Cucumber Collins
June 20, 2020
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito's Cucumber Collins.
Looking for a spa experience without spa prices? Infuse your Tito's with cucumber, add a splash of sweetness and a squeeze of lemon and you'll be blissfully relaxed, even if you're just on the couch. If you throw a few cucumbers on your eyes, can you even tell the difference?
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz cucumber-infused Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 4 oz sparkling water
- 1/2 oz simple syrup
- 1/4 oz lemon juice
- mint, garnish
Directions:
- Add infused Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and pour into a glass.
- Top with sparkling water and garnish with a mint sprig.