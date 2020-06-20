Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Cucumber Collins

June 20, 2020
Titos Vodka Cucumber Collins
Drink Of The Week
Features

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Tito's Cucumber Collins.

Looking for a spa experience without spa prices? Infuse your Tito's with cucumber, add a splash of sweetness and a squeeze of lemon and you'll be blissfully relaxed, even if you're just on the couch. If you throw a few cucumbers on your eyes, can you even tell the difference?

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz cucumber-infused Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 4 oz sparkling water
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup
  • 1/4 oz lemon juice
  • mint, garnish

Directions:

  • Add infused Tito's Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice.
  • Shake and pour into a glass.
  • Top with sparkling water and garnish with a mint sprig.
Tito's Drink of the Week
Drink of the Week