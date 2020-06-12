Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Summer Heat

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Tito's Summer Heat.

It’s gettin' hot in here, and we’re not just talking about the summer weather. With sweet agave, a squeeze of citrus, and a helping handful of heat, this spicy cocktail is perfect for poolside sipping.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz sparkling water

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz agave

3 slices cucumber

2 slices jalapeño

Directions: