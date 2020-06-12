Tito's Drink Of The Week - Tito's Summer Heat
June 12, 2020
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Tito's Summer Heat.
It’s gettin' hot in here, and we’re not just talking about the summer weather. With sweet agave, a squeeze of citrus, and a helping handful of heat, this spicy cocktail is perfect for poolside sipping.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- 2 oz sparkling water
- 1/2 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz agave
- 3 slices cucumber
- 2 slices jalapeño
Directions:
- Muddle slices into a shaker tin.
- Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lime juice, agave, and ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain into a glass over ice.
- Garnish with a cucumber and jalapeño slice.