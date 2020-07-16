Tito's Drink of the Week - Watermelon Cooler

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. This week's special drink is the Watermelon Cooler.

What’s a summer barbecue without a slice of watermelon? What's a summer without Tito's? What if you could have both at once? One slurp of the ultimate summer sipper and you'll be asking for seconds before you can say pass the barbecue sauce.

What you'll need:

1 1/4 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka BUY IT

2 oz fresh watermelon juice

2 oz ginger beer

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Directions: