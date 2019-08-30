Tito's Drink Of The Week - Fountain of Youth
August 30, 2019
Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.
This week's special drink is the Fountain Of Youth.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
- 2 oz sparkling white wine
- 3/4 oz elderflower liqueur
- 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 mint sprig
GARNISH
- 1 orange slice
- 1 mint sprig
DIRECTIONS
- Add all ingredients (except sparkling white wine) to a shaker with ice.
- Shake and strain into a collins glass over fresh ice.
- Top with sparkling white wine.
- Garnish with an orange slice and mint sprig