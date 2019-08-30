Tito's Drink Of The Week - Fountain of Youth

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This week's special drink is the Fountain Of Youth.

Here's what you'll need:

1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka

2 oz sparkling white wine

3/4 oz elderflower liqueur

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1 mint sprig

GARNISH

1 orange slice

1 mint sprig

DIRECTIONS