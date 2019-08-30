Tito's Drink Of The Week - Fountain of Youth

August 30, 2019
WYCD Logo
WYCD
Categories: 
Drink Of The Week

Each week WYCD will be bringing you a special drink of the week sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 

This week's special drink is the Fountain Of Youth.

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 1/2 oz Tito's Handmade Vodka
  • 2 oz sparkling white wine
  • 3/4 oz elderflower liqueur
  • 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1 mint sprig

GARNISH

  • 1 orange slice
  • 1 mint sprig

DIRECTIONS

  • Add all ingredients (except sparkling white wine) to a shaker with ice.
  • Shake and strain into a collins glass over fresh ice.
  • Top with sparkling white wine.
  • Garnish with an orange slice and mint sprig
Tags: 
Tito's Drink of the Week
Drink of the Week