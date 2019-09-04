Target Reveals Its 'Top Toys 2019' List As It Prepares For Holidays

And just like that, Labor Day ends and immediately we're looking down the barrel end of the holidays.

It doesn't have to be hard figuring out what the coolest, best toys of the year are thanks to Target! The retailer just released a list of its 26 picks for top toys of the year for 2019, and we don't know about you, but here's our holiday shopping list, essentially sorted.

Check out Target's full "Top Toys" list, separated by categories that have been identified by Target.

For "imagination masters"

L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise

Ryan’s World Treasure Chest

Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset

PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower

PJ Masks PJ Seeker

Our Generation Movie Theater Playset

Barbie Malibu House

For the "action packers"

Jetson Renegade Hoverboard

Viro Rides Vega 2-in-1 Scooter

Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset

Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC

Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata

For the "gizmo ninjas"

Fisher-Price Linkimals

LeapFrog RockIt Twist

Nintendo Switch

Really Rad Robots Turbo Bot

For the "love bugs"

Owleez

Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll

Little Live My Real Rescue Pink Scruff-a-Luv

For the "game changers"

Buffalo Games Classic Pinball Board Game

Pictionary Air

For the "glitter gang"