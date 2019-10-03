VIDEO: Dylan Larkin Proudly Shows Off 'Hockey Butt' In Pants Ad

A Detroit Red Wing is going viral on the Internet over his cheeky ad for an Ann Arbor pants company.

"My name is Dylan Larkin and I have a hockey butt."

That's the opening to Larkin's ad for clothing company State and Liberty, which apparently sells the only pants that can contain his assets.

With the NHL season starting up tomorrow, we wanted to bring in a specialist to help shed light on a topic a lot of people are not comfortable talking about - The Hockey Butt. pic.twitter.com/egGPXduu8N — State & Liberty (@StateAndLiberty) October 2, 2019

"I can't really find an off-the-rack pant to fit me," he says. "Every time I bend down, I feel like I'm going to bust through the seams."

The idea is that Larkin and other hockey players can wear State and Liberty pants without tailoring. In the ad, Larkin shows off the pants by doing squats and a few stretches, complete with closeup shots of his derriere -- and some of the comments are priceless.

One wrote that Larkin's behind "is the most important thing on #HockeyTwitter today," while someone else wrote, "Call 911, I think I'm dying."

I introduced my thirsty aunt to the Dylan Larkin hockey butt commercial and suffice it to say she LOVES it lmfao — Incorrect Dallas Stars ⭐️ (@IncorrectStars) October 3, 2019

Sorry professor I cannot answer any of these questions I haven’t thought of anything except the Dylan Larkin Butt Video in 12 hours have you seen it — s.b.m. (@sboo_th) October 3, 2019

“My name is Dylan Larkin, and I have hockey butt” put it on my tombstone — Jim, Victim of Hockey Butt (@Boomquiesha_J) October 2, 2019

