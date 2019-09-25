'Walker, Texas Ranger' Is Getting A Reboot

There's a new Walker, Texas Ranger in town. "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki is set to headline and produce "Walker," a reimagining of CBS' long-running 1990s/action crime series "Walker, Texas Ranger."

The series will follow in the footsteps of over CBS reboots, like "Magnum P.I.," "MacGyver" and "Hawaii Five-0."

CBS TV Studios is shopping the show to other networks, but CBS is "considered a strong possibility" for the new series, Deadline reports.

Padalecki, whose CW series "Supernatural" is coming to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons, will play Cordell Walker, a widowed father of two after spending years undercover on a high-profile case. When he returns home to Austin, Texas, he finds there's more work to be done. He'll be paired with a female partner, as was the case in the original. That casting has not been announced.

The new series will follow a modern-day Walker and Texas Rangers who have their own moral code and fight for what's right, despite any rules that may get in their way.

The original "Walker, Texas Ranger" ran for nine seasons on CBS from 1993-2001. A TV movie followed in 2005.