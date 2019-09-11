Wendy's Breakfast Menu To Roll Out Nationally With Coffee Frosty

Wendy's won't go bacon your heart.

The chain announced it will be launching its breakfast menu -- currently available in over 300 restaurants -- around the U.S. starting in 2020! Customers will be able to enjoy the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and many more choices.

"Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities," said Todd Penegor, President and CEO of The Wendy's Company, in a press release. "We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy's fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition."

Photo: Wendy's

Along with rolling out early morning food options, Wendy's says it plans to hire around 20,000 crew members to support the expansion.

Those interested in employment can check out this website to learn more.