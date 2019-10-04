The McRib Is Officially Coming Back To McDonald's This Fall

It's that time again, McRib fans.

McDonald's is bringing back its beloved sandwich next week, according to Today Show.

Beginning Oct. 7, the McRib will return to the fast-food chain's menu.

The McRib, which has been making annual menu appearances since 1981, is a boneless pork patty smothered in tangy barbecue sauce that's topped with raw onions and tangy pickles, all served on a hoagie-style bun.

A representative for McDonalds confirmed with Today Show that this year the sandwich will be available at more than 10,000 locations across the U.S.

Fans who are eager to share the return of the McRib can use the hashtag #McRibSZN on Instagram.

To make it easier for people to locate a sandwich, McDonald’s has a website that allows customers to check if the McRib is available at any specific location by inputting a zip code.