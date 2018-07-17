90s Kids Just Lost Another Piece Of Their Childhood

(WYCD) - Children of the 90s have lost another piece of tech from their childhood on Tuesday.

Yahoo has just shut down its once-popular messaging app.

Eclipsed in usage by other services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Yahoo Messenger has gone the way of AOL's Instant Messenger.

Many former users took to Twitter to bid the service a fond farewell.

Only 90s kids will remember Yahoo Messenger....Kids of 2000s will never know how cool and fun yahoo messenger was. I have attached so many precious memories...Sad to see you go Yahoo Messenger...Goodbye-- pic.twitter.com/Hrb81Qjc4b — Nadeem Gaur (@NADEEMGOUR786) June 14, 2018

RIP YAHOO !! MESSENGER !!! FATHER OF SMILEY pic.twitter.com/YTNl3AfstD — Dinesh (@DineshMech09) July 17, 2018

Random person : Hi.

Me : asl pls



RIP Yahoo Messenger (1998-2018)#90skid pic.twitter.com/pP0qpg9h4e — Aaj Ka Suvi-4 (@suviter) July 17, 2018

Thank you Yahoo Messenger! g2g! — JA Genoves (@punkjag) July 17, 2018

Anyone who tries to log on will be directed to Yahoo's new Squirrel group message service while the remaining holdouts will have six months to download their chat history.