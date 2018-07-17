Dreamstime

90s Kids Just Lost Another Piece Of Their Childhood

July 17, 2018

(WYCD) - Children of the 90s have lost another piece of tech from their childhood on Tuesday.

Yahoo has just shut down its once-popular messaging app.

Eclipsed in usage by other services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Yahoo Messenger has gone the way of AOL's Instant Messenger.

Many former users took to Twitter to bid the service a fond farewell. 

Anyone who tries to log on will be directed to Yahoo's new Squirrel group message service while the remaining holdouts will have six months to download their chat history.

Tags: 
90s
Yahoo Messenger
Shut Down