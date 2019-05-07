You Can Celebrate The New Royal Baby With Dairy Queen's Royal Baby Blizzard

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child to the world yesterday (May 6th), and Dairy Queen is celebrating here in the U.S. The chain announced it's renaming its iconic Mini Royal Blizzard to the Royal Baby Blizzard for a limited-time. The Royal Blizzards are filled with hidden centers, and the choices currently include: Royal Reese's Brownie Blizzard and Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard. The Reese's option is swirled with the classic peanut butter cups and brownie pieces and also has a creamy peanut butter filling. The New York Cheesecake Blizzard has cheesecake and graham crackers with a strawberry center.