You Can Get Paid To Binge Watch Game Of Thrones

(99.5 WYCD) -- Who knew that all those months you've spent binge-watching all your favorite shows may actually have contributed to some valuable career skills?

The job comes courtesy of NowTV - and the streaming service will be offering £35,000 for one lucky person to take a 'box-set sabbatical'.

The winner will also be given a NowTV smart stick, plus 12 months of NowTV passes, so they can get watching shows such as "Game of Thrones," "The Sopranos" and "The Walking Dead."

The opportunity comes after the company did a survey and found that nearly a quarter of Brits felt left out socially when friends, family or colleagues are talking about a show they haven't seen.

The study also showed that a fifth of Brits have done a classic all-nighter to catch up on their favorite TV box set - or crammed in an episode over lunch or even bunked off work to watch TV.

However, it's not as simple as sending in your CV - to enter you must post a video or image showing why you deserve to win.

Entries should be submitted via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #BoxSetSabbatical and tagging @NOWTV.

Then a panel of judges, including the self-confessed box set buff and comedian, Joel Dommett, will review the entries and select a winner that they think best demonstrates TV watching passion, creativity and experience.

Entries are now open and close at midnight, Thursday 14 February 2019. Further details on how to enter, as well as full terms and conditions, can be found here.