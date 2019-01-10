You Can Get Slippers Made To Look Exactly Like Your Dog

(99.5 WYCD) -- A company is here to recognize the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children. But oftentimes that bond is disrupted due to travel, going away to college, military deployment or sadly the loss of a dear pet.

Cuddle Clones is a company that “recognizes the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children” and captures that connection with handmade replicas of your pet.​

The company prides themselves in capturing “the physical details and personality traits of your pet” in stuffed animal form, properly called Cuddle Clones.

Cuddle Clones offers five plush products and countless other pet-inspired gifts and accessories. However, the product getting the most rave right now is the custom slippers.

The customized slippers cost $199 and are 100% handmade. They take 8 weeks to arrive at your doorstop, however you can pay an additional fee for rush orders.