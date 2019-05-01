You Could Win At 2020 Jeep Gladiator At Greektown Casino And Hotel: Here's How

May 1, 2019
Want to win 2019's hottest vehicle? Of course, you do! 

Starting Wednesday (May 1), you could win a 2020 Jeep Gladiator at Greektown Casino & Hotel!

Here's how it works: Visit Greektown Casino and play your favorite table and slot games. The more you play, the more chances you have to win a 2020 Jeep Gladiator!

You can check it out the 2020 Jeep Gladiator on display for the entire month of May at Greektown.

The Grand Prize Drawing will be at Greektown Casino & Hotel at the end of the month.

The contest is in conjunction with 99.5 WYCD and Szott Auto Group (DealsintheD.com). 

 

