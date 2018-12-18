WATCH: YouTuber Punishes Package Thieves With Glitter Bomb, Fart Sprayer

(99.5 WYCD) -- Tis the season for a pile of packages on the front porch and the dastardly Grinches who pilfer them.

So, if you’ve ever had a delivery stolen from the front of your house then you understand the desire for revenge.

That’s exactly the situation YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober found himself in when a package was swiped from outside of his home. But despite his security cameras catching the thief red-handed, he was told by police that the crime wasn’t worth their time to investigate.

In the video below, Rober walks us through his problem (someone swiping his packages) and comes up with a brilliant solution (a magnificent glitter bomb). And, boy, does he go all in with his contraption, featuring multiple cell phones to record the action, GPS, lots and lots of glitter, and even fart spray.

What unfolds next is a glorious, probably real series of videos of would-be package thieves getting some glittery, stinky comeuppance, something that can surely make us all feel a bit warmer and cheerier this holiday season.